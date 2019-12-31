Old Town shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man suspected of shooting and injuring 2 people in Old Town on Monday morning has been identified.

Curtis Harris was booked on several charges including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault shortly after Portland police received a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street, they found and arrested the 46-year-old suspect nearby.

They also located a victim who was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were sent to a nearby hospital via ambulance and has since stabilized. A second shooting victim checked into another area hospital shortly after and was last reported to be in critical condition.

There were dozens of evidence markers at the taped-off scene along with a gun visibly laying on the ground.

Evidence markers and a gun at the scene of a shooting in Old Town on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (KOIN)

Evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in Old Town on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (PPB)

One resident said she was in bed when she heard gunshots. She got up to see a man running down the street and disappearing around a corner, but police were not far behind.

“It’s a really rough street, like I tell people that come and visit ‘don’t park on this street, park on the next street over,’” said resident Cindy Pankopf. “There’s no good lighting, and there’s just a lot of regular activity down here.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather