Olympian horse trainer charged with sex abuse of Oregon teen

Richard Fellers, June 7, 2021 from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and riding a horse named Flexible in the 1st Qualifier of Individual Jumping on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon horse trainer who competed in the 2012 US Summer Olympics in London was arrested on multiple counts of sex abuse for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Richard Rankin Fellers, 61, was taken into custody by Tualatin police around 10:20 a.m. Monday after a months-long investigation, authorities said.

Police talked with witnesses in “multiple states” and made the determination Fellers had a sexual relationship with the teen while he was her horse trainer. Officials said the abuse happened at her apartment in Portland.

The original information that led to the investigation came from the US Center for Safe Sport, officials said.

Fellers is said to be “a prominently known competitor/trainer in the equestrian industry.” The Oregon City resident is being held in the Washington County Jail on 4 counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

The World of Show Jumping reported in February that Fellers and his wife were “temporarily suspended” after allegations of misconduct surfaced.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as this case develops.