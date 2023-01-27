PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — What started as a police chase ended with two suspects barricading themselves inside a Eugene home, officials said.

According to Eugene police, late Thursday night, an officer was attempting to stop a truck with a man and woman inside on West 11th Avenue, when the driver rammed the officer’s vehicle and sped off.

A pursuit began, during which authorities said shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. Multiple units responded to the situation and the chase ended at a home on Fox Hollow Road.

The truck’s occupants fled into the home and barricaded themselves inside. The home’s residents were able to evacuate safely, police said.

At around, 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, authorities say SWAT and Crisis Negotiators arrived on the scene.

The suspects inside the house refused to exit and authorities said that chemical munitions were used. During this period, police also said the suspects shot at officers.

Eventually, at around 4 a.m., the male suspect surrendered to police and said that the woman he was with was suffering from medical issues, which authorities later said appeared to be a possible overdose.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and the man, identified as Chet Evan Raymond, 31, was transported to jail.