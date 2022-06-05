PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What began as an investigation into a bicycle theft ended with one person in custody on fentanyl and gun charges.

The investigation by Multnomah County Transit Police began Friday at a homeless tent near the Rose Quarter transit station. While looking into the stolen bicycle, authorities said they found a half-ounce of suspected fentanyl and 3 guns.

Those guns are being tested to see if they were used in any shootings in the Portland metro.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly confirmed, was booked on theft, gun and drug related charges.