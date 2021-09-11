One dead after hit-and-run in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of someone laying down near the intersection of SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard and Clinton Street. When police arrived with medical personnel, they determined the person was dead.

Investigators with the PPB Major Crash Team said they believe the person was a pedestrian in or near a crosswalk at the time they were struck by a driver and killed.

SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard was blocked for three hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information can contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at 503.823.2103.

This is a developing story.