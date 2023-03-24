PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a bar in Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood that left one dead and another injured late Thursday night, authorities said.

Portland police were alerted to the shooting on Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 70th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

In the bar’s parking lot, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided trauma first aid until paramedics arrived and took over. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Soon after, police said a second man determined to have been hurt in the same shooting showed up at a hospital. Officials said he’s expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not locate any suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833; or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774. Reference case number 23-76120.

Southeast Foster is shut down from Southeast 70th and 72nd avenues while authorities are on the scene.