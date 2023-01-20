PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was detained after authorities say a man was killed in a shooting in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood early Friday morning.

The shooting happened near Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast 85th Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to Portland police, the victim was deceased when officers arrived.

Police said someone who was likely involved in the shooting stayed at the scene, so they are not searching for other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774; or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833. Reference case number PP23-18085.

The investigation closed Southeast Taylor Street from Southeast 84th Avenue to Southeast 86th Avenue

This is the second deadly shooting PPB responded to overnight.

