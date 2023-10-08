PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives in Gresham have a homicide investigation on their hands after a person was found dead late Saturday evening.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting near SE Powell and SE 182nd when they found the victim deceased at the scene.

According to a media release, authorities do not believe there is a danger to the public but they have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police.

This is a developing story. Stick with KOIN 6 News for updated information as soon as it is available.