One dead in Gresham shooting; streets in area blocked

Crime scene in Gresham near SE 172nd Ave & E Burnside St on May 5, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting that took place in Gresham Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of SE 172nd Avenue and E Burnside Street around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a body of an adult man in the street with gunshot wounds.

Investigators have blocked nearby streets while during the investigation.

TriMet issued an alert stating riders should board MAX Blue Line shuttle buses to Gresham at E 162nd & Burnside and that no service would be available to E 172nd Avenue because of the police activity.

The Gresham Police Department did not immediately provide suspect information.

This is a developing story.