The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One male victim was found dead, and another hospitalized, after a shooting at a Vancouver bar and grill early on Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to the report of the Spot Tavern shooting at 2:50 a.m.

Once they arrived at the bar on 7225 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., VPD determined that one male victim was deceased. The other was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the tip line.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.