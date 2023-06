One person is dead and one is in custody after a domestic violence shooting in Corbett, June 3, 2023 (KOIN)

Shooting reported just before 5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another in custody following a domestic violence shooting Saturday near Corbett, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 37000 block of E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

