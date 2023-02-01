PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was detained in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Portland late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police responded to a report of a stabbing on Southwest Park Avenue, between Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who they say appeared to be suffering from a stab wound. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not named the victim and the medical examiner has not yet confirmed his cause or manner of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092; or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 23-29300.

While PPB’s Homicide Unit is on scene, Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest 9th Avenue will be closed at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Jefferson Street.