One injured after bullets fly at party in Keizer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have launched an investigation into a possible gang-related shooting that took place in the southern end of Keizer.

Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Bever Drive NE around 2 a.m. Saturday after a group reportedly intruded on a party taking place inside one of the units.

Responding officers discovered a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening but was taken to Salem Health for further treatment.

Witnesses at the party told police that the group who instigated the altercation arrived unannounced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713.