PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Portland police were called to a reported shooting on North Interstate Avenue, just north of the Broadway Bridge.

There, officers found a victim suffering from what they believe is a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said no suspects were immediately arrested.