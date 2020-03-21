One injured after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the arm Friday night after gunfire erupted in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired and were called to the 8700 block of NE Hassalo Street just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they located evidence of a shooting. Two occupied homes and a car had been struck by bullets, but no one inside the homes were injured.

A short time later, a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to one of his arms. Police determined the man’s injury was related to the Montavilla shooting.

Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation and several other gun-related crimes across the city. Anyone with information is encouraged to provide information to PPB at 503-823-4106.