One injured in North Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed Tuesday morning in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6500 block of N Michigan Avenue just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound, PPB said.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers remained on scene to search for a suspect and evidence but did not find anything, according to PPB.

The investigation remains open.