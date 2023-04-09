PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured during a shooting just outside of Woodburn, officials said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Front Street Northeast at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Later that night, officials said a victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Information about the shooting is limited, but police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Remmy at 503.798.5718.