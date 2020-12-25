One killed in Christmas Day shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed in Northeast Portland early on Christmas Day.

Portland Police say two people were shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street just before 9 a.m. One of them died and the other was taken to a hospital.

There is no other information about the shooting and the person’s identity has not been released.

Homicide Detectives are investigating.