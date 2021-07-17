One killed in Parkrose shooting

Police have no suspect information

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting that took place Saturday morning in the Parkrose neighborhood.

Officers were called into the 11300 block of NE Sandy Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive victim. Despite life-saving measures, the person was declared dead on scene, according to PPB.

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police.

This is a developing story.

