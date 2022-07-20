PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were shot in North Portland late Tuesday night and one of them died at the scene, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of shots fired on North Terry Street, near North Interstate Avenue, shortly before midnight Tuesday.

At the scene, officers found two people with gunshot injuries inside a car. Police said the man in the passenger seat died at the scene and the man in the driver’s seat was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. North Terry Street will be closed between North Fenwick Avenue and North Interstate Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, or call 503-823-0457. The case number is 22-193861.