One person dead, another injured amid Lloyd District shooting investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Lloyd District Friday. Saturday December 26, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau said Saturday it is continuing to investigate a shooting in the Lloyd District that occurred Friday, in which two people were shot, one of whom died.

At about 8:48 a.m. Friday, North Precinct officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street. Police determined that two people had been shot. One of the shot persons was deceased while the other was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner at a later date. Additional information will be released at the investigator’s direction.

Homicide Detectives responded to lead the investigation, the crime scene of which has been secured by officer.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote by his email or 503 823 0781 or contact Detective Travis Law at his email or 503 823 0395.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.