One person seriously injured after shooting in Overlook Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland has put one victim in the hospital with serious injuries, Portland Police Bureau said Saturday.
At 3:06 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a person shot at North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street, police said. Officers arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a hospital for further treatment.
No suspect information is available at this time, but if anyone has information about the shooting, you can email police or call assault detectives at 503-823-4000 and reference case #21-8015.
