PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities said one person was injured during a shooting in North Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland police were called to the area near Interstate 5 and North Denver Avenue around 4 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, paramedics took the victim to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. PPB said two unknown pellets were found in the victim’s wound.

Although the victim was found, officers could not find where exactly the shooting happened.

Police said no arrests were made and did not provide a suspect description.