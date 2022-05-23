PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Hillsboro late Sunday night, officials said.

Hillsboro police told KOIN 6 News the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near E Main Street and NE Century Boulevard.

Once there, HPD said officers found a man shot and suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken a Portland-area hospital.

Police say the shooting was likely not random, and there is currently no risk to the public.

Century Boulevard was closed between Oelrich and Main Street during the investigation but reopened around 5:45 a.m. Monday.