Man shot in SE Portland; police ask for public’s help

The victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to SE 13th Avenue and SE Ankeny Street at about 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported gunfire in the area. Police found a man with serious injuries and he was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and SE Ankeny Street is closed to all traffic between SE 12th Avenue and SE 14th. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is helping with the investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting and have not been contacted by investigators, please call 503.823.3333.