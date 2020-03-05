One rushed to hospital after shooting in SE Portland

Crews responded to the 13500 block of SE Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Wednesday night, officials said.

Crews responded to the 13500 block of SE Powell Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

Portland Fire and Rescue said one victim was transported to OHSU with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests had been made by 10 p.m.

