One rushed to hospital after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Wednesday night, officials said.
Crews responded to the 13500 block of SE Powell Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.
Portland Fire and Rescue said one victim was transported to OHSU with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests had been made by 10 p.m.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.
