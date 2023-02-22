PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Portland Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers arrived at the shooting on North Interstate Avenue near North Buffalo Street where they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, so no arrests have been made.

PPB’s Enhance Community Safety Team is investigating.