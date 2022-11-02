PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-night shooting Tuesday near Portland’s Woodlawn City Park left one with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Portland police said a person was shot in the vicinity of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. The person was rushed to a local hospital.

Officials have not yet said if any arrests were made. PPB said detectives with its Homicide Detail is investigating due to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Homicide Detail at 503.823.0400 and reference case number 22-293267.

The investigation has shut down Northeast Durham Avenue from Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast Lenore Street.