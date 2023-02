The Portland Police Bureau responded to a scene on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in Southeast Portland Sunday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Portland police responded to Southeast Aspen Summit Drive where they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, PPB said.

No one was immediately arrested and police did not provide a suspect description.