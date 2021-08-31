One shot in Vancouver drive-by, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and Andresen Road and found a man with a bullet wound on his arm, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined about 28 rounds were fired, 25 of which were directed at a nearby apartment complex. No other injuries were reported, VPD said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, police said.

