PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead Friday night following a shooting in the Lents neighborhood, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a shooting report on Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard, between Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast 92nd Avenue, at around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead.

Information is limited, but police said any suspects left the scene before they arrived and no arrests have been made.

A stretch of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-2079, or Detective Meghan Burkeen via e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092 and reference case number 23-83483