One wounded, 2 detained after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was wounded and at least 2 people were detained following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Southeast Portland.

Gunfire rang out in the 16200 block of SE Haig Street, police said. One person was shot and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. A responding officer applied a tourniquet before the paramedics arrived, and officials said the victim is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear at this point whether the people who were detained were arrested.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as developments take place.