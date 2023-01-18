PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Northwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street at 6:20 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man complaining that his arm was hurting. Paramedics determined the man was shot but did not say what condition he was in.

Despite searching the area, police said no suspects were found or arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.