PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One year after the murder of a man who was walking near Northgate Park, in North Portland, the FBI and Portland Police are still seeking suspects.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Adrian Perdomo was walking past Northgate Park when investigators said they believe he was assaulted, shot, and killed.

According to Matthew Schlegel, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, the FBI believes that there were other witnesses to the events that night.

“Adrian Perdomo was out for a walk when he was killed outside a Portland city park,” said Schlegel. “This week marks one year since his murder and we believe there were witnesses there that night who could help bring his family the closure they deserve. We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI.”

The FBI is offering an award up to $15,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the investigation.