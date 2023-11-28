PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Murder suspect Gauge Douglas James Main remains at large more than a week after he allegedly shot a man to death in southern Oregon, authorities say.

Main is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Devonte Lovell Clark, who was shot and killed in Riddle on Nov. 20 near Main Street and Third Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Main is also suspected of shooting and injuring 29-year-old Killian Mavity. Both victims are from Grants Pass.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that the 19-year-old Riddle resident was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a stolen 2017 Honda Civic. The silver four-door sedan was later found in California without the suspect.

Main is considered armed and dangerous. Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin is seeking help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to find Main and arrest him.

If captured, Main faces second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Anyone with information that could lead to Main’s arrest is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.