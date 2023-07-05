ODOJ says the increase in reports can be attributed to the normalization of extremist rhetoric

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bias and hate incident reports in Oregon have surged by 178% since 2020, according to the state’s Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Unit.

In 2019, Oregon lawmakers passed Senate Bill 577. The measure called on ODOJ to establish a non-emergency hotline for residents who wanted to report bias crimes to trauma-informed operators rather than law enforcement.

SB 577 also required the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to release data on the reported incidents on July 1 every year.

The latest data shows that 2,534 bias crimes and incidents were reported to the hotline in 2022. And according to state officials, there has been a steady year-over-year increase since the inception of the hotline in January 2020.

“Hate is a stain on our state,” Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. “Our Bias Response Hotline is an essential resource for supporting victims of bias and hate incidents, as well as a critical tool for monitoring trends in bias and hate in Oregon.”

According to ODOJ, incidents against the Black population continue to be the most commonly reported at 24% overall.

In February 2022, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School principal said the building was spray-painted with “swastikas and the use of the N-word” during the last week of Black History Month. That summer, two Portland dancers said they were fired for speaking out against racist hiring practices in the workplace.

Additionally, state officials noted that anti-Asian incidents and crimes didn’t occur as often as they did at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number is still high.

In July 2022, KOIN 6 reported that a man accused of assaulting a Japanese father and his 5-year-old daughter yelled racial slurs at the family, and was later released from jail after being arrested on intimidation and bias crimes.

Just a few days later, Portland police arrested a man who was accused of shouting “biased statements” at a driver of Asian descent.

“Another instance of anti-Asian hate within a week is disgusting and unacceptable,” City Commissioner Mingus Mapps said at the time. “This is not the Portland we know and love.”

After race-based bias crimes and incidents, the data shows that cases surrounding national origin, color and sexual orientation are the most common.

In November 2022, Newberg residents reported that someone burned the pride flag outside of their home before doing the Nazi salute.

State officials signaled a year-over-year increase in religious-motivated bias reports as well, with antisemitic bias being the leading contributor.

In October 2022, vandals spray-painted a swastika outside of Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli in Northeast Portland. Later in the winter, a West Linn man was sentenced for placing a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization fence.

ODOJ says this overall increase in reports can be attributed to the normalization of extremist rhetoric.

“The work of our community partners and our Bias Response Hotline team [is] critical in Oregon’s response to hate and bias, but more must be done to stop hate in its tracks, to restore civility, and to respect our human purpose,” Fay Stetz-Waters, ODOJ Director of Civil Rights, said.