Oregon, Washington and Pennsylvania were the top three states with an increase in catalytic converter replacements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the U.S., the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed by 1,215% from 2019 to 2022. But for Pacific Northwestern states Oregon and Washington, the thefts had almost increased six-fold.

In May, auto insurance company Allstate released the latest data on catalytic converter replacements for its customers. From 2019 to 2022, the company says replacements surged by 1,155% — a figure similar to the one reported by NICB.

According to Allstate, the car part entices thieves due to its “precious metals.”

“Catalytic converter thefts exploded during the pandemic,” Vice President of Auto Physical Damage Claims Craig Edmonds said. “Supply chain disruptions raised the value of these parts. And because they’re relatively easy to steal, theft rings have pounced, creating a multimillion-dollar black market enterprise.”

Oregonians saw this firsthand in August 2022, when 14 people were charged in connection to a catalytic converter trafficking ring. Since January 2021, the Beaverton Police Department said the ring leader had stolen over 44,000 catalytic converters worth a total of $22 million.

KOIN 6 previously reported that the thefts took place in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, California, Texas and New York.

Most of those locations were listed in Allstate’s list of the top 12 states for catalytic converter replacement increases from 2019 to 2022.

Oregon topped the ranking, with a whopping 7,200% increase in that time span. Washington followed closely after with a 7,150% hike.

Pennsylvania, Colorado and Arizona are among the other states included on the list.

“You may not be able to tell your catalytic converter was stolen by looking at your car, but you’ll know as soon as you start the engine,” Allstate said. “When the catalytic converter has been removed, your vehicle will make a loud roaring sound that’ll get louder as you push the gas pedal.”

To prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen, Allstate and auto experts recommend catalytic converter guards, investing in a car alarm system, and parking in well-lit locations close to building entrances.