Oregon City coffee shop armed robber at large

This man is wanted for an armed robbery at the Weathervane Coffee House in Oregon City, August 8, 2020 (Oregon City PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robber who held up an Oregon City coffee shop and stole a car August 8 is still on the loose, police said Thursday.

Around 11:20 p.m. that night, a white man went into the Weathervane Coffee House and robbed an employee at gunpoint, officials said, before leaving the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is between 25-35, around 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall and may have had an injury to his left hand/finger at the time of the robbery. He was wearing light-colored jeans, a black or dark-colored hooded sweathshirt with a front zipper, white shoes, a wristwatch and a red bandana over his face.

The Weathervane shares a parking lot with the Chevron and Red Barn Car Wash, police said.

The victim’s vehicle was later found around Clackamas Road and SE Rainier Court in Clackamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon City Police tip line at 503.496.1616. The case number is 20-016758.