PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old driver is facing manslaughter and assault charges after allegedly crashing into a Toyota Corolla, killing one of the 2 women inside.

The Thursday night crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on S. Redland Road near Anderson outside of Oregon City, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of a Ford F-150, later identified as Oregon City resident Nicholas Ray Banning, failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene. Her passenger was seriously injured. Officials have not yet released their names.

Banning was booked at the Clackamas County Jail for DUII, assault and manslaughter. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

The case remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.