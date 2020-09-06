Oregon City officers shoot at suspect after intentional crash

The suspect was caught by a police K-9

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Craig McCarthy (Oregon City Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested in Oregon City Saturday morning after a confrontation with local police that involved a car crash, officers firing their guns, and a K-9 arrest.

It started with a report of a suspicious car that had “showed up overnight” on Moss Lake Way, according to a resident who called police Saturday morning. While investigating, officers found that the car had been reported as stolen. When police attempted to talk to the driver, authorities said the man rammed the car into a police vehicle. In turn, multiple officers fired their guns.

The suspect ran, but was caught by a police K-9, said police.

Officers arrested the man, identified as Craig McCarthy, and charged him with assault, criminal mischief, running from police, reckless endangerment, hit and run, and the unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was first taken to the hospital for injuries authorities attributed to the crash and the K-9 before he was lodged in the Clackamas County Jail.

One police officer was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash as well.

Oregon City Police said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The county’s Major Crimes Team is now investigating the incident.

