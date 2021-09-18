Oregon City police seek burglary, stolen car suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City police are looking for a man who went into a person’s house and then stole their truck early Friday morning.

Around 1:21 a.m. Friday, a man broke into someone’s house and fled the scene in the victim’s white 2015 GMC Sierra.

The crime happened near the intersection of Hampton Drive and Pease Road in Oregon City, police said.

Authorities are asking the public to report the stolen truck if they see it, which has Oregon plates 855-HPW. Anyone with information can call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503.905.3505 and reference Case No. 20-020071.