Oregon City resident nabs PGE imposter

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man pretending to be a PGE worker going door-to-door was caught on video surveillance Monday in the Tower Vista neighborhood, Oregon City Police said.

There have been ongoing scams in the state of people posing as PGE employees trying to defraud unsuspecting residents.

The neighbor who caught the footage was aware of these scams. When she asked to see the man’s identification, he claimed he could not provide on and left in a hurry.

Public utility workers, including PGE employees will always have identification readily available, officials said. When it doubt, call the company to verify that the employee is supposed to be there.

For more tips on detecting scammers, visit PGE’s website.