Oregon City’s ‘Nighttime Nailer’ sentenced to 30 days

Bret Michael Wilson previously admitted to throwing roofing nails onto roads for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man who threw roofing nails onto city streets will spend 30 days in jail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Bret Michael Wilson, who is also known as the “Nighttime Nailer,” was sentenced this week.

He pleaded guilty last month to criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges. After he serves his 30 days, Wilson will undergo a mental health evaluation, anger management training and must stay away from alcohol. He’ll also pay back more than $2,000 in restitution.

