Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Oregon court tosses confession, reverses murder conviction

Crime

Eloy Vasquez-Santiago confessed because he believed his infant was being detained

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, Eloy Vasquez-Santiago sits in his jail house orange suit listening to the trial in . The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 reversed a murder conviction of Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary. (Benjamin Brink/The Oregonian via AP, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary.

Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, who has an IQ of 53, mistakenly believed that his infant child was being detained by authorities, along with Vasquez-Santiago’s father and brother. Police reinforced the misconception, saying a confession could help the family’s situation.

Vasquez-Santiago then confessed to a 2012 slaying. He was sentenced to life in prison. The appeals court said police went too far and remanded the case back to the trial court.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget