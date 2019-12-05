Oregon court tosses confession, reverses murder conviction

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary.
Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, who has an IQ of 53, mistakenly believed that his infant child was being detained by authorities, along with Vasquez-Santiago’s father and brother. Police reinforced the misconception, saying a confession could help the family’s situation.
Vasquez-Santiago then confessed to a 2012 slaying. He was sentenced to life in prison. The appeals court said police went too far and remanded the case back to the trial court.
