Oregon court tosses confession, reverses murder conviction

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, Eloy Vasquez-Santiago sits in his jail house orange suit listening to the trial in . The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 reversed a murder conviction of Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary. (Benjamin Brink/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Eloy Vasquez-Santiago confessed because he believed his infant was being detained

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary.

Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, who has an IQ of 53, mistakenly believed that his infant child was being detained by authorities, along with Vasquez-Santiago’s father and brother. Police reinforced the misconception, saying a confession could help the family’s situation.

Vasquez-Santiago then confessed to a 2012 slaying. He was sentenced to life in prison. The appeals court said police went too far and remanded the case back to the trial court.