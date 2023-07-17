PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said four women who were found dead in Oregon within a four-month span earlier in 2023, may be connected to one person of interest.

The announcement comes after the Portland Police Bureau initially decried social media rumors that the death of six women were connected.

Through interviews, authorities said they discovered at least one person who connects the four women; however, no charges have been filed in the investigation.

Multiple sources at different agencies confirmed to KOIN 6 that the person of interest is Jesse Lee Calhoun, which was first reported by Willamette Week.

The information that links the four women is not being released police said, and the causes and manner of death remain undetermined.

Here’s what we know about the women.

Kristin Smith

Kristin Smith, 22, was found dead on Feb. 19 in a wooded area in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Smith was the first of the four women to be found.

Smith lived in Gresham and was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2022.

Searches by Multnomah County Search and Rescue and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office were conducted in the subsequent months to attempt to find additional evidence.

Charity Lynn Perry

Charity Perry, 24, was found dead near Ainsworth State Park in East Multnomah County on April 24, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry, who was from Longview, Wash., was found in a culvert on East Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road, officials said.

The last area Perry was known to frequent was in downtown Portland around Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue at the beginning of March, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bridget Leann Ramsey Webster

Milwaukie resident Bridget Leann Ramsey Webster, 31, was found dead on April 30 on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County, officials said.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Webster was known to frequent Portland and Oregon City.

Ashley Real

The remains of 22-year-old Ashley Real were found in the woods near Southeast Judd Road in the Eagle Creek area on May 7, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A man fishing at a nearby pond called 911 after discovering Real’s body in a heavily wooded area.

Officials said they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.