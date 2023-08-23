Sgt. Levi Gray was indicted for custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are requesting public assistance in the investigation of an Oregon Department of Corrections sergeant at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Oregon State Police arrested Sgt. Levi Gray after a grand jury indicted him for first-degree custodial sexual misconduct and first-degree official misconduct.

Authorities have yet to release further details; however, court documents for the indictment allege that “on or about May 23, 2023” Gray had vaginal and oral sex with an inmate.

In an email to KOIN 6 News, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed Gray was employed by the agency for the first time from January 2010 to the end of July 2011, and then reemployed in early May 2012 until he was put on administrative leave on May 24, 2023.

However, the corrections agency declined to comment on the investigation.

Investigators with OSP ask that anyone with information related to Gray contact Detective Joshua McNeely by calling 503-731-3030. Reference case No. SP23-149722.

A recent report requested by state lawmakers took a close look inside the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and found “the state’s prison system regularly fails women custody” at the state’s only women’s prison.

