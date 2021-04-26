Oregon driver admits to 10th DUII, gets sent to prison

Steven Wayne Jones sentenced to 50 months in prison

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Steven Wayne Jones in a photo released April 26, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Steven Wayne Jones got his first DUII in 1998. Last Thursday he pleaded guilty to another, his 10th conviction over 23 years.

He was convicted for the 9th time in 2017 in Multnomah County and was still under supervision when he was arrested in December 2020 in Washington County.

Deputies found Jones asleep behind the wheel of a car at a convenience store. There was an empty beer can in the cupholder and a liquor bottle in the backseat. His BAC was .19 when deputies issued a breath test.

Judge Oscar Garcia sentenced Jones to 50 months in prison plus 10 months of post-prison supervision. Jones, whose driver’s license was revoked for life, also must take part in an alcohol treatment program.

