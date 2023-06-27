PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on Tuesday for his role in the deadly overdose of a 15-year-old in Yamhill County, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.

Authorities said 26-year-old Dylan Wilson of Lafayette, Ore. was sentenced to 96 months in prison with three years’ supervised release. He pleaded guilty in April 2023 to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the teenager’s fatal overdose in Dayton on July 21, 2021, according to authorities. After searching the teen’s cell phone and interviewing one of their minor friends, authorities learned the teen recently purchased what they thought were Oxycodone pills from Wilson, according to court documents.

Authorities said the counterfeit pills, which had an M30 label, were laced with fentanyl. A toxicology report later confirmed the teen died from a fentanyl overdose.

The next day, deputies and FBI special agents surveilled Wilson’s Lafayette home and arrested him without incident, the Oregon DOJ said — noting Wilson confessed he knew the teen was a minor before selling the counterfeit pills.

Through Wilson’s cell phone, authorities identified his fentanyl supplier as 23-year-old Scott Keeling of McMinnville, who was arrested the same day.

A federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count indictment in December 2021 charging Wilson and Keeling with conspiring with one another and others to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, officials said, in addition to charges of intent to distribute fentanyl.

In late February 2023, Keeling pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and was also sentenced to eight years in prison with three years’ supervised release.