Oregon fugitive killed in Arizona shootout

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive wanted in an Arizona shooting incident and a parole violation in Oregon has been killed.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Edward Kayer was fatally shot by deputies Monday night following a chase in Prescott Valley. Kayer, of Carefree, was wanted by Sedona police for allegedly firing more than a dozen shots outside a restaurant on Feb. 27 after an argument.

Nobody was injured, but Kayer had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.



Sedona police received a tip Monday afternoon that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and that later led to a shootout in which he was killed.