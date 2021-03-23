Oregon fugitive killed in Arizona shootout

Crime

Edward Kayer was wanted in Oregon for a parole violation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Edward Kayer, undated (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive wanted in an Arizona shooting incident and a parole violation in Oregon has been killed.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Edward Kayer was fatally shot by deputies Monday night following a chase in Prescott Valley. Kayer, of Carefree, was wanted by Sedona police for allegedly firing more than a dozen shots outside a restaurant on Feb. 27 after an argument.

Nobody was injured, but Kayer had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Sedona police received a tip Monday afternoon that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and that later led to a shootout in which he was killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss