Oregon inmate walks away in Salem in October, found in Texas months later

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — One of two inmates who walked away from a corrections building in Salem is back in custody after being arrested in Texas.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan were on a work crew based out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility when they walked away from the corrections facility in Salem shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

Woodward was later arrested in Texas by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office last evening, Tuesday, January 11.

“Oregon State Police have been working with Texas local and county law enforcement,” said the department. “Woodward remains in custody in Texas awaiting extradition to Oregon.”

Radan, however, still remains at large. She is described by law enforcement as a white female weighing 174 pounds with brown hair and eyes. According to the DOC, Radan entered custody on Nov. 3, 2020, on two counts of burglary. Law enforcement officials say her previous name was Michael Price Crawford.

The DOC fugitive apprehension unit and the Oregon State Police say they will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding Radan’s whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

Law enforcement officials say for people to not approach Radan if found.